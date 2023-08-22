Zion Teens Arrested for Taking and Possessing Stolen Firearm

(Zion, IL) Two people were hit with weapons charges in Zion, after getting stopped for jaywalking. Police say upon contacting the individuals 19-year-old Braylin Harper was arrested for an outstanding warrant that carried a charge of felony firearm theft. His companion, 19-year-old Levi Harris was found to be in possession of the handgun that Harper was accused of stealing. Harris was slapped with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Both are due in court in the middle of September.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-22-23)