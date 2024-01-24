Zion Man Slapped With Multiple Felony Charges in Connection to Serious Wadsworth Crash

(Wadsworth, IL) A Zion man is facing charges stemming from a crash in Wadsworth last winter. The incident involved a T-bone crash between a Nissan and Ford at the intersection of Routes 41 and 173 back in February of 2023. At the time of the crash, officials said the Nissan was being driven recklessly and at a high rate of speed. Multiple people were hurt in the crash, including the Ford’s driver who suffered critical injuries. An investigation has determined that the driver of the Nissan, Vic Solomon, was driving under the influence of both alcohol and cocaine. The 46-year-old faces multiple counts of aggravated DUI and aggravated reckless driving. He’s due in court next week.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-24-24)