Wrong-Way Crash Under Investigation in Western Lake County

(Volo, IL) A crash in the Volo area is under investigation. Officials say the incident took place on Route 12 south of 120 on Sunday night, and involved a wrong way driver. Few other details have been released at this point, but scanner reports indicated that multiple ambulances were sent to the scene for multiple injured parties. Wauconda, McHenry and Fox Lake sent rescue equipment to the scene.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-22-24)