Work Begins At Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Work is underway at the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.

That’s the name given to the mixed use development to be built at the former Chrysler Engine Plant site.

The 107 acre area where Chrysler engines used to be built will now house a business incubator-where entrepreneurs will have space to launch their businesses.

The first phase of buildings also includes a new building for Lakeview Technology School-which is set to be open in 2025.

The first steps after the site was cleared from pollution connected to its auto manufacturing past is to clear the way for new roads to be constructed.

Other phases of the project include condos and apartments as well as other amenities.

Along with the Kenosha Downtown Vision project-“the KIN” as it’s called is expected to be one of the largest in the city’s history.