Woman on Probation Arrested on Drug Charges After Kenosha Area Traffic Stop

(Kenosha, WI) A woman was taken into custody after a weekend traffic stop. Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials say they pulled over a vehicle for an expired registration on Sunday in the 27-hundred block of Roosevelt Road. When a deputy approached the car, the driver…Kristin Heckel…handed the official pills for which she did not have a prescription…officials then found meth, other drugs and syringes in the vehicle. Heckel was said to be on probation at the time of the traffic stop, and now faces varying drug charges.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-10-24)