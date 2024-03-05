Woman Killed in Single Vehicle Kenosha County Crash

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Woman is dead after a single vehicle crash that happened in Kenosha County.

According to scanner reports it happened in the 7500block of Highway W in Wheatland.

Reports say the crash happened around 5:30 AM Monday.

A caller alerted authorities that a vehicle was on its roof.

First responders found the vehicle with no one inside.

After a search that involved drones the body of a young woman was found nearby.

Investigators believe she was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.