Woman Killed in Single Vehicle Kenosha County Crash
marzo 5, 2024 7:07AM CST
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Woman is dead after a single vehicle crash that happened in Kenosha County.
According to scanner reports it happened in the 7500block of Highway W in Wheatland.
Reports say the crash happened around 5:30 AM Monday.
A caller alerted authorities that a vehicle was on its roof.
First responders found the vehicle with no one inside.
After a search that involved drones the body of a young woman was found nearby.
Investigators believe she was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.