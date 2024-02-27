Woman Expected to Face Charges After Allegedly Stabbing Man to Death in Lake County

(Mundelein, IL) A man is dead after a stabbing in Mundelein. Police say they responded Monday morning to an apartment building in the 14-hundred block of Downing Place. It was there they discovered an injured 44-year-old woman, and a severely injured 53-year-old man. Both subjects were transported to the hospital where the male succumbed to his injuries. The female, believed to be the main suspect in the case, remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the incident was domestic in nature, and charges are expected.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-27-24)