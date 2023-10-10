Woman Charged in Robbery; Man Arrested After Police Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha teen has been charged in a robbery incident.

17 year old Shanaya Hamilton faces several felonies in the September 12th incident and made her first court appearance this week.

Hamilton was one of several teens who allegedly robbed a man at gun point of money, his phone and his car around 8 PM in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue.

The man’s girlfriend and young child were also threatened during the robbery. Hamilton is charged as an adult with armed robbery with threat of force, burglary, carjacking, and possession of a firearm.

She is due back in court next week.

(Mt. Pleasant, WI)–A man was arrested in Mt Pleasant last night following a police chase.

Mt Pleasant Police say that 21 year old Jamani Jordan Stanley allegedly fled from officers just after 8 PM.

An officer attempted a traffic stop near Chicory Road and South Memorial Drive.

The offending vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

It crashed into a concrete barrier in the 3100 block of South Memorial and the suspect fled on foot.

Jordan Stanley was quickly discovered and arrested.

He was taken to the Racine County Jail and is expected to face charges of Fleeing and Eluding, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.