Woman Charged After Major Drug Bust in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman faces a slew of drug and gun charges after a major drug bust.

It happened Thursday at a house on the 4500 block of 20th Avenue.

The Kenosha Police Special Investigations Unit developed information about drug dealing in the area and identified a suspect, 30 year old Jessica Lambin.

Lambin was pulled over as part of a traffic stop.

K9 Hutch was called into the scene and reportedly hit on the presence of narcotics in the car.

A search warrant of her home yielded large amounts of various forms of THC, fentanyl pills, magic mushrooms, LSD, meth, and heroin.

A rifle and two handguns as well as more than $15,000 in cash were reportedly recovered as well.

Lambin is charged with four felonies and many misdemeanors for alleged drug possession with intent to deliver and bail jumping.

Lambin is being held on $15,000 cash bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing next week.