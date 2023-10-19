Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop; Allegedly Had Cache of Drugs in Vehicle

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Chicago woman who allegedly told authorities that she had a small amount of marijuana in her car actually had 10’s of thousands of dollars worth of drugs in the vehicle.

Ashley Bermudez was pulled over by a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy for speeding in the 28200 block of Highway 50 just west of Paddock Lake on Tuesday evening.

The deputy smelled marijuana in the car and that’s when Bermudez reportedly admitted to having a small amount of the drug in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s department says that a search of her vehicle however yielded 2,700THC vape cartridges worth nearly $81,000.

Additionally 35 grams of raw marijuana was recovered and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Bermudez was arrested and will be charged with possession with intent to deliver as a repeat offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a speeding citation.