Woman Arrested After Bank Robbery in Kildeer

(Kildeer, IL) A woman who allegedly robbed a Kildeer bank is in the Lake County Jail. The incident took place on Monday morning at a Bank of America branch along Rand Road. The suspect, identified as Tina Lambert, implied she had a gun, and was able to flee with about 20-thousand-dollars. The 50-year-old was arrested a short time later with the cash still on her person, and allegedly admitted to the crime. Lambert now faces charges including aggravated robbery, theft and burglary. Bond was set Tuesday at 200-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-2-23)