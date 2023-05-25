Woman Accused of Stealing Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars From Employer in Court

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman who allegedly stole more than $345,000 from her employer appeared in court Wednesday.

55 year old Diane Sigler is accused transferring the money to her bank account over several years.

She was reportedly finally caught last month after the company ran a review, having noticed the money missing about a year ago.

The criminal complaint alleges that Sigler admitted to taking and spending the money since about 2020.

She would create fake vendors and invoices to generate company checks.

Once cashing in the money she would void the invoices from the system.

Sigler pleaded not guilty, waived a preliminary hearing and remains in jail on a $40,000 bond.

She’s due back in court next month.