WLIP On-Demand: Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian Talks Budget; Local Projects With Happenings Q & A

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha has been working to cultivate talent among college students in order to bridge the gap in available workers.

The city has been bringing college interns on board in order to get their feet wet in the city’s operations so they hopefully take a paid position once they graduate.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that the challenge with that process is making sure it’s beneficial for both the city and the student.

The city has sometimes struggled to keep up with private sector wages as well as the competition from other communities on both sides of the state line.

Mayor Antaramian says the city has been bringing in college interns more and more and have made several hires of those interns once they earn their diploma.

