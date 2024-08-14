Wisconsin voters reject GOP-written ballot measures, US Senate race set with Hovde’s primary win

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters have decided against two constitutional amendments passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would have taken power away from the governor.

Wisconsin voters also have set the field in a closely watched Senate contest, with Republican businessman Eric Hovde easily winning Wisconsin’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday.

Hovde will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November. Political newcomer Tony Wied defeated current and former state senators in the GOP primary for a deep-red district in northeast Wisconsin.

Weid was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Democrats also made Rebecca Cooke their candidate to take on a GOP incumbent in a swing House district.

The election is the first under new legislative maps more favorable to Democrats.

