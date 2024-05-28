Wisconsin unions argue for overturning 2011 law that ended nearly all collective bargaining

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A law that drew massive protests and made Wisconsin the center of a national fight over union rights has returned to court, facing a new challenge from teachers and public workers brought after the state’s Supreme Court flipped to liberal control.

The unions argued Tuesday that the 2011 law, known as Act 10, should be struck down because it creates unconstitutional exemptions for firefighters and other public safety workers.

The Legislature countered that issues raised in the the lawsuit have already been reviewed by courts and that the case should be dismissed.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost says he will issue a written ruling.