Wisconsin State Patrol to Conduct Traffic Enforcement in Kenosha County on June 13 to Curb Risky Driving

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Wisconsin State Patrol, alongside local police departments, will conduct traffic enforcement in Kenosha County on Thursday June 13, 2024, targeting risky driving behaviors to prevent serious crashes.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region, in partnership with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and various local police departments, will focus on reducing speeding, distracted driving, and reckless driving.

Officers will be deployed based on crash data analysis to enhance safety in identified hotspots.

The initiative aims to educate drivers on preventing crashes by following safety measures such as driving sober, wearing seat belts, and avoiding distractions like phone use.