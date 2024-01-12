Wisconsin Senate Republican Leader Unveils New Tax Cut Plan

(Madison, WI) – AP – The Wisconsin Senate Republican leader says income taxes would be cut for Wisconsin families earning up to about $200,000 under a plan he is working on. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Thursday that the proposal will be targeted at middle class families in an attempt to win the support of Gov. Tony Evers, who has vetoed past tax cuts that applied to taxpayers earning up to about $405,000. LeMahieu said at a WisPolitics.com event that the proposal would raise the family income subject to the 4.4% state income tax bracket from about $36,000 to around $200,000.

Associated Press