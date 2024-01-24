Wisconsin Republicans Unveil Another Tax Cut Plan

(Madison, WI) (AP) Wisconsin Republicans are trying again to pass a tax cut plan even though Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed their last two attempts. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu unveiled the proposal Tuesday hours before Evers was set to give his annual state of the state address. The legislation would expand marriage and child care tax credits, increase the tax exemption on retirement income and reduce income taxes by an estimated $795 million in fiscal year 2024-2025 and $750 million each year thereafter.

