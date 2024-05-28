Wisconsin Republican leader who angered Trump is targeted for recall a 2nd time

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, right, joins with other supporters of former President Donald Trump to deliver petition signatures seeking to recall Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump, including a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, say they have submitted more than 9,000 signatures in an effort to force a recall election of Wisconsin’s top elected Republican.

They targeted Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history, after he refused to impeach the official who oversees the battleground state’s elections, angering Trump and his followers.

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission must determine whether they delivered enough valid signatures Tuesday to trigger a recall election.

The panel rejected the first attempt for not having enough valid signatures.