Wisconsin Releases General Transportation Aid For Q4 2023

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County is receiving more planned funds for general transportation aid.

The county received more than one million dollars in Q4 2023 which is already incorporated into the 2024 budget under consideration right now.

The city of Kenosha received $901,000, Somers $37,000, and Pleasant Prairie $348,000.

The funding for general transportation aid is made in three different payments throughout the year-including the first week in October.

Wisconsin communities received in excess of $526 million this year-a two percent increase from last year.

Besides general transportation needs, the funds are used for connecting highways and policing.