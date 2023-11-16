Wisconsin, Nebraska chasing bowl eligibility when they face off in Madison

By The Associated Press

Nebraska (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Wisconsin by 4 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Wisconsin leads 12-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams are one win away from bowl eligibility. Wisconsin is attempting to play in a bowl game for a 22nd straight season. The only teams with longer active bowl streaks are Georgia and Oklahoma. Wisconsin wants to snap a three-game losing streak, while Nebraska is trying to end a two-game skid. Since 2014, the winner of this annual matchup has received the Freedom Trophy. Nebraska has never won the Freedom Trophy because it hasn’t beaten Wisconsin since 2012. The Badgers have won the last nine games in this series, a streak that started in the 2012 Big Ten championship game.

KEY MATCHUP

Wisconsin running game vs. Nebraska run defense: Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen returned to action last week after missing a game with a leg injury, but he was limited to three carries in the Badgers’ 24-10 loss to Northwestern. The Badgers could face a tough time against a Nebraska defense that allows just 79.6 yards rushing per game and 2.69 yards per carry to rank fourth among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in both categories. Nebraska hasn’t allowed a touchdown run in its last five games, the Cornhuskers’ longest such streak since 1996.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: QBs Heinrich Haarberg, Jeff Sims and Chubba Purdy. The starter probably won’t be announced until game day. Haarberg left last week’s game against Maryland with an ankle injury in the first half, Sims fumbled and was picked off twice, and Purdy threw a bad interception late in the 13-10 loss and is banged up. Quarterbacks have accounted for 22 of the Huskers’ FBS-high 27 turnovers.

Wisconsin: S Hunter Wohler: He ranks second in the Big Ten in total tackles (95) and leads the conference in solo tackles (61). Wohler also has picked off two passes, making him the only FBS defensive back with 90-plus tackles and multiple interceptions this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wisconsin has lost three straight home games for the first time since 2002. The Badgers are trying to avoid dropping four consecutive home games for the first time since 1990. … Nebraska is seeking its first six-win season and bowl appearance since 2016. … Wisconsin CB Ricardo Hallman has five interceptions, putting him in a tie for second place among all FBS players. He’s the first Wisconsin cornerback to have at least five interceptions in a season since Jamar Fletcher had six in 2000. … Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell will be coaching his 100th game Saturday. He owns a 69-30 career record. … Nebraska hasn’t allowed any of its last five opponents to exceed 20 points. This marks the first time since 2009 that the Cornhuskers haven’t given up more than 20 points in five straight games.

