Wisconsin Legislators Tackle AI Issued in Elections, Online Pornography

(Madison, WI) (AP) Wisconsin lawmakers have passed bills designed to regulate artificial intelligence, joining a growing number of states grappling with how to control the technology as November’s elections loom. The Assembly on Thursday approved a bipartisan measure to require political candidates and groups to include disclaimers in ads that use AI technology. The Assembly also passed on a voice vote a Republican-authored proposal that would make producing and possessing child pornography produced with AI technology a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The Assembly also approved a bill calling for auditors to review how state agencies use AI.

Associated Press