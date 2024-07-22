Wisconsin Leads Nation in Wage Growth and Employment, Reports Gov. Evers

Madison, WI (WLIP)–Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced that Wisconsin led the nation in inflation-adjusted hourly earnings growth for February, March, and May 2024, and ranked second in April.

This achievement comes alongside record-high employment for two consecutive months.

Gov. Evers highlighted the state’s commitment to building a robust 21st-century workforce, with statewide earnings growth ranging from 4.4% to 7.9% year-over-year.

The average hourly earnings for May 2024 reached $33.76, with Milwaukee leading at $34.97 per hour.

DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek emphasized the impact of workforce development investments on workers’ financial stability and employers’ competitiveness.

Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate of 65.5% in June surpasses the national average, reflecting strong economic momentum.