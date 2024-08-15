Wisconsin Hits Record Employment High for Third Consecutive Month with 3.05 Million Employed in July 2024

MADISON, WI (WLIP)–Wisconsin set a new record for employment in July 2024, with 3,049,700 people employed, marking the third consecutive monthly record for the state.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.0%, significantly lower than the national rate of 4.3%, while the labor force participation rate remained steady at 65.5%.

This data reflects a decrease of 6,500 nonfarm jobs over the month but an increase of 25,700 jobs over the year.