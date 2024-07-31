Wisconsin high school survey shows that students continue to struggle with mental health

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly 6 out of 10 high school students in Wisconsin reported having at least one mental health challenge over the past year, based on results of the state’s survey of students released Tuesday.

The 2023 survey was completed by 1,882 students in 42 public, charter, and alternative high schools in Wisconsin. It was compiled by the state Department of Public Instruction.

Students reported that they were having more mental health challenges and had less support at home and school. They also reported an increase in social media and overall screen usage, with nearly 80% saying they spent more than three hours per day on screens. And about 1 in 5 students said they get less than five hours of sleep a night.

Jill Underly, the state superintendent of education, used the survey’s release to call for investing more in mental health services in schools.

“It is imperative that we implement inclusive policies in our schools instead of isolating students in need,” she said in a statement.

More than half of students reported experiencing anxiety, while 35% reported being depressed almost every day for two weeks in a row or more. More than 1 in 5 reported non-suicidal self-harm. LGBTQ+ and female students experienced higher levels of mental health challenges than their peers.

Although the report showed a high percentage of students faced mental health struggles, there were some positives, as alcohol, tobacco and drug use have mostly decreased. The survey also showed a continuation of the long-term trend that teenagers are less sexually active than they were in the past.

The survey has been administered to Wisconsin public high school students every two years since 1993.