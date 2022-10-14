Wisconsin Gas Prices Back Below $4, Illinois Prices Remain High But Fall From Last Week

(Chicago, IL) Oil prices and gasoline demand slipped last week, leading to lower prices at the pump. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 5-cents to $4.35. The state remains 45-cents above the national average and the highest price of any state east of the Rocky Mountains. Lake County fell back 11-cents last week and stands at $4.42. In Wisconsin, prices dipped below the $4 mark, falling 21-cents to $3.83. The state has fallen back below the national average by 7-cents. Kenosha County’s average fell 28-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.80.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-14-22)