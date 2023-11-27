TUDN 1220 TUDN 1220AM Logo

Wisconsin and Illinois Two of 23 States Facing Salmonella Outbreak from Cantaloupes

noviembre 27, 2023 4:28AM CST
(Chicago, IL) The number of people sickened by salmonella from cut and whole cantaloupes has more than doubled in a week. Health officials have identified 99 infections in 23 states. Three more brands have also joined the recall list: Rudy brand whole cantaloupes and Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes. Most of the cases are in Wisconsin, Missouri and Minnesota (where two people have died). Overall in Wisconsin, 8 people have been confirmed as having salmonella sickness, while 4 have been reported in Illinois. 

Associated Press (11-27-23)

