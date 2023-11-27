Wisconsin and Illinois Two of 23 States Facing Salmonella Outbreak from Cantaloupes

(Chicago, IL) The number of people sickened by salmonella from cut and whole cantaloupes has more than doubled in a week. Health officials have identified 99 infections in 23 states. Three more brands have also joined the recall list: Rudy brand whole cantaloupes and Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes. Most of the cases are in Wisconsin, Missouri and Minnesota (where two people have died). Overall in Wisconsin, 8 people have been confirmed as having salmonella sickness, while 4 have been reported in Illinois.

Associated Press (11-27-23)