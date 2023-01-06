TUDN 1220 TUDN 1220AM Logo

Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices On The Rise

enero 6, 2023 8:25AM CST
(Chicago, IL)  Higher gas demand has prices rising on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois rose 17-cents over the last week to $3.38. That number is 10-cents above the national average, and now includes a gas tax hike that was suspended last year. Lake County prices rose 17-cents as well to $3.25. In Wisconsin, prices jumped back above the 3-dollar mark at $3.14 a gallon. That number is up 20-cents from last week, but is 14-cents below the national average. Kenosha County’s current average sits at $3.06.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-6-23)

