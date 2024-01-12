Winter Storm: Snow Today Through Saturday, Cold Snap Begins Sunday

(Kenosha, WI) Winter weather is in the forecast again today. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning until noon tomorrow. Forecasters say some spots could get nearly a foot of snow. Lakefront areas like the city of Kenosha are forecasted in the 4-8 inch range as the precipitation could be a rain and snow mix for some of the storm’s duration. The city of Kenosha has a snow emergency beginning at 7 PM tonight. Pleasant Prairie’s snow emergency goes into effect at noon while the village of Somers has one in effect through tomorrow. A number of schools have closed as well so you may want to check your child’s school status. Behind the storm comes frigid temps by Sunday. Stay tuned throughout the day for weather details from TMJ 4

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-12-24)