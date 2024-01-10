Weekend Snow, and an Arctic Blast to Follow Tuesday Rain/Snow Storm

(Kenosha, WI) Tuesday’s Winter Storm stayed mostly a cold rain or wintry mix keeping snow totals low. Warm Lake Michigan water kept the snow from accumulating when it did fall, making Kenosha the exception to the western communities and counties which received more of the white stuff. Winter weather may have returned later than usual but it’s only getting underway. Another snow system is in the forecast for late this week and into this weekend followed by a more traditional winter weather pattern with frigid temps into next week.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-10-24)