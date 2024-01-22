Weekend House Fire Kills One, Injures Multiple

(Kenosha, WI) A woman is dead after a house fire on Sunday afternoon. Kenosha Police say that the blaze was reported around 2 PM in the 42-hundred block of 32nd Avenue. A 71 year old died as a result of the fire while two others were injured. The nature and severity of their injuries was not disclosed. Police say the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The area around the home was blocked off while crews battled the flames. No other information was made available.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-22-24)