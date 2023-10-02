Weekend Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider in Round Lake Beach

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A weekend crash involving a motorcycle in Round Lake Beach left one person dead. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the area of Route 83 and Hook Drive when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle that was attempting to turn into a business. The motorcycle operator, a 28-year-old man, was ejected, and died a short time after being rushed to the hospital. The matter remains under investigation, though police say there was no indication of excessive speed, or impairment.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-2-23)