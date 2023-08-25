Waukegan Shooting Leaves Two Hurt, One in ICU

(Waukegan, IL) Two women were hurt, after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to a gas station Wednesday evening in the 1-thousand block of Golf Road for multiple shots fired. Two victims had already been transported to the hospital, one by themselves, and the other was dropped off. One victim was treated at Vista East and is expected to survive, the other was transferred to Advocate Condell and was placed in the ICU. Officials didn’t release further details, including possible arrests. The matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-25-23)