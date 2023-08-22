Waukegan Man Gets 28-Years for Killing North Chicago Woman in 2020

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is on his way to prison, after being convicted of shooting and killing a North Chicago woman. Damar McDonald was convicted of armed violence at a bench trial in the August 2020 death of Annie Nunnally. The 63-year-old was said to be attempting to break up a fight between two men when the shooting took place. The 25-year-old McDonald was sentenced to 28-years behind bars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-22-23)