Waukegan Man Faces Life in Murder Case, Another Faces Charges in Fatal Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is facing up to life in prison, after being found guilty of both first degree and attempted murder. Jorge Medina was said to be the trigger man in a May 2022 shooting that left 24-year-old Stefan Filipovic (fill-ip-o-vik) dead and another man wounded. The motive in the shooting was reportedly retaliation for a previous shooting incident. The now 20-year-old Medina is set to be sentenced on October 26th.

Another Waukegan man has been charged in a fatal crash that took place last year. A Lake County Grand Jury has agreed to counts of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving and more against Miguel Landa. Landa was said to be going more than 35-miles an hour over the speed limit in March of 2022 when his vehicle collided with another vehicle along Route 120 near River Road. The crash killed 24-year-old Ashley Kroc of Libertyville. Landa is being held on a 350-thousand-dollars bond. The 20-year-old is due in court next week.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-8-23)