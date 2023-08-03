Watch: VP Harris in Pleasant Prairie Touting High-Speed Internet Investment & Job Creation

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Vice-President Kamala Harris was in Pleasant Prairie Thursday touting the Biden administration’s investment into high speed internet and the infrastructure and materials needed to support it.

Appearing at the Sanmina Corporation, Harris said that money stemming from the bi-partisan infrastructure bill investing in high speed internet access meant that the equipment needed to create that access would be in high demand as would workers to manufacture the equipment.

Harris says that while under different circumstances those jobs would have been created overseas, the Biden Administration required them to be created here and filled by American workers.

Vice President Harris’ visit coincides with Nokia announcing the manufacturing of broadband network electronics products as part of the nearly $43 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. That will add up to 200 new jobs at Sanmina Corporation’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.