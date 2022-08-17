Watch: Referendum on Guns in County Buildings Not Approved by Board

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County voters will not get another referendum question about guns.

A proposal by Kenosha County Supervisor Jeffery Gentz failed in committee Tuesday afternoon.

The proposed referendum would have asked voters if guns should be allowed to be carried in some county buildings.

That’s a change already approved by the Kenosha County Board but has yet to be fully implemented.

Later in the evening a motion was made to suspend the rules so the board could consider the proposal anyway.

Gentz says he wanted to take the temperature of the electorate on the issue.

The vote didn’t reach the needed two thirds majority for approval.