Watch: Police Rescue Man From Burning Vehicle

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released a police squad video which shows a man being rescued from a burning vehicle.

It happened late Tuesday when a vehicle started sparking due to a wheel rim being exposed while the vehicle was driving.

The video shows officers attempting to stop the van before the fire ignites.

As the van became engulfed in flames a person attempted to escape and was pulled to safety by a Kenosha Police officer.