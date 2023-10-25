Watch: KUSD Parents & Citizens Share Views On Controversial Books; Committee to Be Formed

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District is going to set up an ad hoc committee to review books available in school libraries that some may find controversial.

The move comes after the group Mass Resistance filed the appropriate forms with the district to trigger the reviews.

At this week’s school board meeting KUSD Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Weiss laid out the district’s review policy and the criteria used to determine what books are on library shelves.

The activist group and its members have waged a mostly on-line effort against sexual content in the books they find objectionable.

One such person is Kevin Hutchinson-who requested the names and addresses of families in the district to disseminate information on the issue.

During the public comments section of the meeting he made his plea directly to parents saying they would “aghast” at the content.

However the vast majority of the speakers Tuesday night were not in favor of removing any of the books in question.

One such person is teacher Jennifer Beal Franco who said being offended at such passages is the point.

Other speakers talked about how reading such books can help students process their own trauma.

Dr. Weiss says that the ad hoc committee will be composed of district employees and the invitation has been sent to members of other KUSD standing committees to serve on this committee as well.