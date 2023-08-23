Watch: KUSD Board Meeting w/Update on “Right-Sizing” Plan

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board continues to work toward reducing the number of active campuses in the district.

A “right-sizing committee” has been established to help with the effort done in reaction to declining enrollment.

The district has also contracted with David Demographics to put together various proposals.

Initial solutions include combining campuses or merging elementary and middle schools.

A special meeting is scheduled for next week so that the board can set parameters for the final right-sizing plan.

KUSD Superintendent Jeffery Weiss says the board needs to get its parameters to the group soon to meet the district’s deadlines.

Once various proposals are prepared public meetings are planned for the fall with final decisions possible before the end of the year.

The board may also consider no longer using buildings the district does not own but rents as well as closing some of their current campuses.