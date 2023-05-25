Watch: KUSD Board Approves “Right Sizing” Plan; Gives Preliminary Approval of Dress Code Changes

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board has approved a plan which would direct how the district consolidates their services as enrollment continues to drop.

The district agreed to partner with Davis Demographics to provide support in the “right sizing” process.

Also KUSD will create a committee to tackle various aspects of the issue.

The committee will be composed of different district stakeholders and meet over the next six months.

KUSD Chief Information Officer Kris Keckler told the board this week that the board’s right sizing options should be ready for consideration by the fall.

The board could consider the changes before the end of the year with implementation by the following school year.

The board also approved a first reading of a revised dress code.

The code would require tops and bottoms be worn at all times and must cover all undergarments except bra straps.

Any see-through garments must have another garment underneath.

No more than two inches or three fingers worth of skin may be exposed between tops and bottoms.

Also bottoms must cover 3-4 inches of length on the upper thigh.

Shoes must be secured to feet but hard bottom slippers will be allowed.