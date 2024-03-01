Watch: KUSD Board Approves Changes To Elementary School Library Staffing

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board approved changes this week to staffing at elementary school libraries.

The move comes as the district report card for 2022-23 shows two-thirds of elementary school students are not proficient or advanced in reading.

Previously the district hired reading interventionists-with 26 currently employed.

The vast majority of those have been funded by relief funds that are set to dry up.

District administration proposed to the school board that the number of librarians at the elementary level be reduced and replaced by hiring the same amount of reading interventionists.

KUSD’s Chief Academic Officer Julie Housaman told the board that while the change is difficult it is necessary.

A greater focus on reading interventionists will directly impact student literacy levels which will lead to improved academic performance across subjects.

The changes will be made by staff retirements and reassignments where possible.