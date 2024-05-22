Watch: Kerkman’s State of the County Address Unveils New Logo and Highlights Recent Achievements

Source: YouTube

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman delivered an upbeat State of the County address to the County Board, emphasizing the county’s progress and introducing a new county logo, its first since 1982.

The logo, featuring the Southport Lighthouse, Veterans Honor Plaza, and symbols for parks and lakes, represents a blend of history and future aspirations.

Developed by county staff and board members, it aims to reflect Kenosha’s unique character and spirit.

Kerkman also acknowledged the election of nine new County Board members and celebrated the historic all-female leadership team with County Board Chairman Monica M. Yuhas.

She expressed optimism about collaborating with newly elected Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala.

Additional highlights included updates on the Human Services Building project, the Kenosha Overdose Response Initiative (KORI), a cost-saving partnership with Lake Behavioral Hospital, and efforts to expand high-speed internet access using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Kerkman emphasized Kenosha’s readiness to shine during the upcoming national political conventions in nearby Milwaukee and Chicago.