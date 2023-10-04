Watch: Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman Delivers 2024 Budget Address

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman delivered her 2024 budget address to the Kenosha County Board this week.

Kerkman highlighted many accomplishments and high points for the county over the past year and outlined the priorities for next year’s budget.

The budget will make investments in infrastructure-including more road work projects.

It will also have measures to improve high speed internet access as well as the continued move of the Human Services Building to the Sun Plaza.

Kerkman says that investments in the staffing of the detentions department will help free up officers to do other work-including a person to oversee safety at county events.

County Executive Kerkman also emphasized the county’s strong financial standing with a continued AAA bond rating from S and P Global.

The 2024 tax levy increase stays in line with the county’s equalized value increase. A median-value homeowner in Kenosha County will pay about $1.81 more on their property tax bill.

