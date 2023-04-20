Watch: Kenosha County Board Rejects Standard Committee Meeting Time; Approves In-Person Voting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board considered a measure this week that tried to standardize the time standing committees met.

The measure would have forbidden the standing committees from meeting before 6 PM.

Supporters say that allows for more open and transparent government.

Opponents said that there would not be enough time to consider measures before the County Board Meeting commences.

As the conversation continued on there was a motion to refer back to committee.

That was rejected.

The measure failed to get enough votes to pass.

An earlier measure requiring in-person attendance by members to vote on agenda items passed unanimously.