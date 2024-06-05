Watch: Kenosha County Board Reinstates Job Security for Division Heads

Source: YouTube

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board of Supervisors voted to reinstate job security for Division Heads, reversing a 2022 policy that classified them as “at-will” employees.

This decision reverts to the 1996 policy ensuring that Division Heads-appointed by the County Executive and confirmed by the Board-can only be discharged for “just cause” after a probationary period.

Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz proposed the change.

Gentz highlighted increased employee turnover and cited conversations with potential applicants deterred by the lack of job security.

“They’re not going to want to aspire to those positions when they know that they can be fired at a political whim or a disagreement with an executive, no matter who that executive is. This resolution is not meant to pick on our current executive. She happens to be there, but it’s for any executive. I just don’t feel that that anyone should have the power to be hired and fired at will like that…”

Supporters, like Supervisor Guida Brown, agreed but emphasized the need to review the organizational structure.

Opponents, including Supervisors Eric Meadows and Mark Nortigan, argued that “at-will” employment is standard and feared reverting would reduce efficiency and accountability.