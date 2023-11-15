Watch: Kenosha County Board Gets 1st Look at Kenosha Casino Project

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board met last evening to get their first official look at the revived Hard Rock Kenosha casino project.

Planned for about 60 acres west of I-94 at Highway K, the project could bring millions to Kenosha if it’s approved and meets expectations.

While the new plan was only unveiled last week, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Morning Show that there are not many differences from the previous plan ultimately rejected by then Governor Scott Walker in 2015.

Next up in the county process is further review of the deal by two committees before the full county board considers final approval in the coming days.