Watch: Kenosha County Board Approves Resolution to Up Penalties For Violence Against K9s

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board has approved a resolution urging the State Legislature to increase the penalties for injuring or killing K9 officers.

The resolution was proposed by Supervisor Erin Decker after the sentencing of a man for shooting K9 Riggs in 2021.

Currently state law sets the penalty to three and a half years in prison for injuring a K9 officer and up to six years in prison for killing a K9 officer.

Supervisor Amanda Nedweski-who also serves in the Wisconsin State Legislature-says a bill which would have increased penalties for hurting any animal stalled this past session.

Supervisor Nedweski says that she will work to get such a bill reintroduced next year.

The resolution passed the county board by a 19-0 vote.