Watch: Kenosha County Board Approves Measure Against Lockdowns; Vaccine & Mask Mandates

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board has approved a measure pertaining to lockdowns and mask mandates during a health emergency.

The measure approved on a 14-9 vote states that the county board does not intend to support or impose lockdowns, vaccine or mask mandates or use any resources to support any such declarations by the state or federal government.

It does however say that it will comply with such orders only to the extent required by law.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez says that the intent of the resolution is simple and no different than what the county board policy was during the height of the pandemic.

Supervisor Jeffery Gentz said that he wasn’t sure the board had the authorities to pass the measure into law.

Two motions to delay the resolution and send it back to committee for more clarification failed.

It’s not clear what immediate impact if any the resolution will have on county policy.