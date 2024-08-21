Watch: Kenosha County Board Approves KRM Study Resolution Has Many Questions Remain

Source: YouTube

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board has backed a resolution to support a study for rail expansion in southeast Wisconsin but many questions still remain.

The board approved a resolution this week supporting the county’s involvement in a study group organized by the city of Racine-and funded by a federal grant-pertaining to the proposed Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee rail line.

County Board Supervisor John Morrissey sponsored the measure and urged the board to approve it.

“Kenosha County should have a seat there. I think we pass the resolution. We have the county exec appoint somebody to serve on that committee,” Morrissey said. “I will say that Supervisor Nortigan and Supervisor Stocker had many questions at the meeting, and I think they were very good questions, and all of them could be answered if we had somebody sitting on the committee.”

However many questions continue to swirl about how the committee discussions will work and how long they might last.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman told the WLIP Morning Show that she has not found answers readily available.

“I sent out a letter to (Racine) Mayor Mason asking him 17 questions. He deferred to (the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission) which is our regional planning authority, to answer some of those questions.” Kerkman said. “But the questions that I’ve asked, are specifically to him and to his city, as they move forward with this.”

County Board Supervisor Erin Decker said that she would request County Executive Kerkman to veto the measure which passed on a 15-7 vote.